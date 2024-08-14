China says closely monitoring orbit area of its rocket explosion

Beijing, Aug 14 (PTI) China on Wednesday said it has taken measures and is closely monitoring the orbit area of its rocket, which broke apart in low-Earth orbit and created a debris cloud consisting of hundreds of pieces threatening a large number of satellites.

The mission of the rocket was a peaceful use of outer space consistent with international law and universal practice, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said, responding to a media query seeking official confirmation of the rocket explosion “China has taken necessary measures and is closely monitoring relevant orbit area and conducting data analysis,” he said tacitly confirming the rocket explosion.

According to space monitoring agencies and the US Space Command, one of China’s Long March 6A rockets, after being launched from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre on August 6, broke apart in low-Earth orbit last week.

Multiple space debris-tracking entities said the breakup created a debris cloud consisting of hundreds of pieces.

Media reports from the US quoted experts as saying that the high level of debris had placed more than 1,000 satellites and other orbiting objects at risk.

Lin said as a responsible major country, China attaches great importance to space debris mitigation.

“We’ve made it a rule to always take space debris mitigation measures after satellites and carrier rockets complete their missions, in order to help protect the environment of outer space and ensure the long-term sustainability of outer space activities,” he said.

The rocket was launched from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre on Tuesday last to deliver 18 G60 satellites into orbit, which marks the first deployment for the Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology group’s Thousand Sails constellation.

The mega constellation satellites will eventually include 1,296 satellites, and there are plans to expand the capacity to around 14,000 to rival SpaceX’s Starlink satellites. PTI KJV SCY AKJ SCY SCY