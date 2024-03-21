China says it 'firmly opposes' US recognition of Arunachal Pradesh as part of Indian territory

Beijing, Mar 21 (PTI) China on Thursday said it "firmly opposes" the US recognition of Arunachal Pradesh as part of Indian territory and affirmed that Washington has nothing to do with the India-China border dispute.

Advertisment

It also accused the US of "instigating and using other countries' disputes" for selfish geopolitical interests.

China's strong reaction came hours after US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel's remarks that the United States "recognises Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory." Patel also said, "We (the US) strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims by incursions or encroachments, military or civilian, across the Line of Actual Control." "China strongly deplores and firmly opposes this," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a media briefing while replying to a question posed by the official Chinese media.

"The China-India boundary has never been delimited. Zangnan (the official Chinese name for Arunachal Pradesh) is China’s territory, a basic fact that is undeniable, he said.

Advertisment

"The China-India boundary question is a matter between the two countries and has nothing to do with the US side," he said.

"It is known to all that the US has consistently spared no efforts to provoke and take advantage of other countries’ conflicts to serve its selfish geopolitical interests," Lin said.

The comments by the US official came days after the Chinese military reiterated its claim over Arunachal Pradesh following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.

Advertisment

Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang on March 15 said that the southern part of Xizang (the Chinese name for Tibet) is an inherent part of China's territory, and Beijing never acknowledges and firmly opposes the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally established by India.

China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, routinely objects to Indian leaders' visits to the state to highlight its claims.

On March 9, Prime Minister Modi dedicated to the nation the Sela Tunnel built at an altitude of over 13,000 feet in western Arunachal Pradesh that will provide all-weather connectivity to the strategically located Tawang district and is expected to ensure better movement of troops along the frontier region.

India has repeatedly rejected China's territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that the state is an integral part of the country. New Delhi has also dismissed Beijing's move to assign invented names to the area, saying it did not alter the reality.

The Ministry of External Affairs on March 19 said it has noted the latest comments made by the spokesperson of the Chinese Defence Ministry advancing absurd claims over the territory of Arunachal Pradesh and asserted that the state was, is and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. PTI KJV NPK ZH AKJ ZH ZH