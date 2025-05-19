Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, Ishaq Dar arrives in China to hold talks with Wang Yi

Beijing: China on Monday said it will play a constructive role for the realisation of a "lasting ceasefire" between India and Pakistan as Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar arrived here for talks with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi.

Dar, who arrived here on Monday on a three-day visit, is the first high-level Pakistani official to visit China after India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Dar was expected to discuss a gamut of issues with all-weather ally China, including India’s decision to put the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance.

“China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners….This upcoming visit of Dar reflects the high importance the Pakistani government attaches to the development of China-Pakistan relations," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here.

"Regarding the situation between India and Pakistan, China has stated its position on multiple occasions. We are willing to maintain communication with both sides and play a constructive role in realising a full and lasting ceasefire and maintaining regional peace and stability,” Mao said.

She said that India and Pakistan are China’s important neighbours and China attaches high importance to its relations with both countries.

China "is committed to fostering an amicable, secure and prosperous neighbourhood, the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness and the vision of a shared future in developing relations with all neighbouring countries,” she said.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Since tensions started to rise between India and Pakistan, China has followed an objective and just position, urged the two countries to exercise calm and restraint, and avoid escalation, Mao said. “We support and welcome the realisation of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan and stand ready to continue to play a constructive role for securing a full and lasting ceasefire and upholding regional peace and stability,” she said.

She, however, parried questions on India's assertions that China provided air-defence and satellite support during Pakistan’s recent military conflict and Chinese military systems performed below average. She said that the question should be directed to competent authorities in the country.

Mao also gave a similar answer when asked whether the replenishment of the Chinese weapons system would be discussed during Dar’s visit.

The Chinese air force earlier denied reports that it is sending weapon supplies to Pakistan in a cargo plane.

It is not clear whether Dar’s delegation included any senior Pakistan military officials.

According to a recent report of Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), China has emerged as the largest weapons supplier to Pakistan, accounting for 81 per cent of arms procurement of China’s all-weather ally from 2020 to 2024. The procurement included the latest jet fighters, radars, naval ships, submarines and missiles.

Both countries jointly manufacture J-17 aircraft, the mainstay of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). Considering the large-scale use of Chinese weapons supplies by Pakistan and the all-weather relationship between the two countries, the Chinese official media showed considerable interest during the last few days in the India-Pakistan military confrontation, regurgitating some of Pakistan’s claims, including the downing of planes.

Chinese official media at the same time blanked out reports of India’s major military strikes on several Pakistan air bases, neutralising Chinese radars and interceptive systems.

Also, Beijing is reportedly upset over Pakistan, its close ally, rushing to senior US officials for a ceasefire with India, and US President Donald Trump claiming credit for the cessation of hostilities between the two countries. Pakistan media also speculated that the Afghan Taliban government’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will be visiting Beijing around the same time for a “tripartite” talks. However, there is no official word from China yet on this.

Pakistan has been complaining that Afghanistan territory is being used by Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, and the Baloch Liberation Army, fighting for the liberation of Balochistan province.

Ahead of Dar’s visit, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi told the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post that terrorist threats to Pakistani people and Chinese citizens inside Pakistan emanate from TTP and BLA “both of which are supported, financed and sheltered by external actors”.

Pakistan is also reportedly peeved over the warming of relations between Afghanistan's Taliban-led government and India, forcing it to deploy a substantial number of troops to guard the Pak-Afghan border amid conflict with India.