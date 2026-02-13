China says ready to work with new govt in Bangladesh to scale up ties

Beijing, Feb 13 (PTI) Complementing Bangladesh for conducting smooth elections, China on Friday said it is ready to work with Dhaka to take the Strategic Cooperative Partnership forward. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was on Friday cruising towards a sweeping victory in the landmark parliamentary polls in the country and is all set to return to power after a gap of two decades.

China noticed that Bangladesh had a steady and smooth general election, and the BNP secured an outright majority, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said.

China supports Bangladesh in advancing its domestic political agenda and stands ready to work with Bangladesh to take the China-Bangladesh Strategic Cooperative Partnership forward, he said while answering a question. The outgoing interim government led by Muhammad Yunus sought to develop close ties with Beijing, seeking more Chinese investments.