China shuts down 34,000 online accounts to stem rumours and ensure social stability

Beijing, Dec 23 (PTI) In a bid to ensure sustained social stability, security officials across China have shut down 34,000 online accounts for spreading rumours and punished more than 6,300 people since the start of a crackdown campaign in April.

Over 4,800 cases have been handled, with more than 6,300 people punished, Li Tong, an official with the Ministry of Public Security said.

Officials across the country have shut down 34,000 online accounts for spreading rumours, Li said.

To ensure social stability, the ministry has decided to carry out a yearlong crackdown on online rumours spanning 2024, Li told the media here on Friday.

The campaign will employ multiple measures to make sure it is effective and delivers solid outcomes, he said.

In 2023, Chinese police have also taken strong measures against criminal acts of cyber violence such as online smearing, insulting and privacy infringement, handling 110 cases so far, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.