China slams CIA videos calling on Chinese officials to share state secrets

Beijing, May 6 (PTI) China on Monday denounced the recent videos released by the Central Intelligence Agency in which the American agency invited disgruntled Chinese officials to join its ranks.

Beijing said the government will take stern measures to counter infiltration and sabotage activities.

US media reports last week said that the CIA released two Mandarin-language videos on social media, including YouTube and X, enticing Chinese officials to share state secrets. The videos raked up millions of views.

Reacting to CIA videos, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here that the US has long been using "all kinds of despicable methods to steal other countries’ secrets, interfere in their internal affairs and commit subversion." Such behaviour severely violates international law and basic norms governing international relations, and seriously endangers international security and stability, he said.

“The Chinese videos posted by the CIA on social media are another solid confession of what it does. The US not only maliciously smears and attacks China, but also blatantly attempts to lure Chinese personnel, even government officials, to be their informants,” he said.

“This is a serious infringement on China’s national interest and pure political provocation. China strongly condemns it,” he said.

“We will take all measures necessary to resolutely push back infiltration and sabotage activities from overseas and defend national sovereignty, security and development interests,” he said. PTI KJV ZH ZH ZH