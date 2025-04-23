China 'strongly condemns' Pahalgam terror attack

Beijing, Apr 23 (PTI) China on Wednesday “strongly condemned” the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people.

“China has noted the reports,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing here while responding to a query on the attack.

“We strongly condemn the attack. China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism. We mourn for the lives lost and express sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured,” he said.

Separately, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong also condemned the attack.

"Shocked by the attack in Pahalgam and condemn,” he posted on X.

“Deep condolences for the victims and sincere sympathies to the injured and the bereaved families. Oppose terrorism of all forms,” he added.

Terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. PTI KJV SCY SCY