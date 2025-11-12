Beijing: China on Wednesday "strongly condemned" the suicide bomb blast in Islamabad that killed 12 people, reiterating its support for Pakistan in fighting terrorism.

"China strongly condemns the attack," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told the media when asked about the blast.

A suicide bomber on Tuesday detonated his explosives near a police vehicle outside a court in Pakistan's capital, killing at least 12 people and wounding 36 others.

"We deeply mourn for the lives lost, and extend sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured,” Guo said, adding that there were no Chinese casualties in the incident.

"China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism and will continue to support Pakistan in fighting terrorism, maintaining social stability and keeping its people safe,” he said.

Pakistan, which hosted Taliban militants for years in the past when they were fighting against the US and allied forces, accuses the Afghan Taliban interim government of sheltering Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the other insurgent groups, a charge China denies.

Asked whether China plans to resume trilateral efforts, Guo reiterated that as a close neighbour, China has supported Afghanistan and Pakistan to improve and develop their bilateral relations to jointly keep the region peaceful and stable.

China will continue to play a constructive role to that end, he said.