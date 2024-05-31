China support to Russian defence industrial base undermines European security, US tells China

Washington, May 31 (PTI) The continued Chinese support to the Russian defence industrial base is undermining the security of Europe and Beijing's destabilising actions around Taiwan and in the Taiwan Strait erode the status quo that has maintained regional peace, a top American diplomat has told a visiting senior Chinese foreign ministry official.

The issue of war in Ukraine, along with Taiwan, Indo-Pacific and human rights came up for prominent discussion during the meeting of US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt M Campbell with China’s Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department here on Thursday.

The candid and constructive discussion was part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States and China and responsibly manage competition in the relationship, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a readout of the meeting.

During the meeting, Campbell emphasised that although the two countries are in competition, both need to prevent miscalculations that could veer into conflict or confrontation. “They discussed priorities in the bilateral relationship, and on regional and global issues, including areas of difference and areas of cooperation that matter most to the American people and the world,” he said.

Campbell and Ma discussed the progress and implementation of commitments made by President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping at the Woodside Summit in November on advancing counter-narcotics cooperation, military-to-military communication, talks on artificial intelligence risks and safety, and people-to-people exchanges.

The American diplomat underscored the United States’ strong concerns regarding China’s destabilising actions around Taiwan and in the Taiwan Strait that erode the status quo that has maintained regional peace and stability for decades, the American official said.

China views Taiwan as a rebel province that must be reunified with the mainland, even by force.

Campbell raised the US’ serious concerns about “China’s support to Russia’s defence industrial base undermining European security,” and “the Chinese destabilising actions” in the East China Sea and South China Sea, including at the Second Thomas Shoal, he added.

The two sides discussed North Korea and the need to avoid further escalation in the Middle East.

“Campbell raised concerns about China’s human rights abuses, including in Hong Kong. He underscored that it remains a US priority to resolve the cases of US citizens wrongfully detained or subject to coercive exit bans in China, Miller said.

“The Deputy Secretary reiterated that the United States will continue to stand up for our interests and values and those of our allies and partners. Both sides reaffirmed the importance of maintaining open channels of communication at all times and committed to continue diplomacy and consultations in the United States and the PRC in the period ahead,” Campbell said. PTI LKJ NPK AKJ NPK NPK