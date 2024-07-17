China to be a major topic on day three of the Republican convention

Milwaukee, Jul 17 (PTI) China would be a major common thread among the speakers on the third day of the Republican National Convention during which national security and border security will play an important role under the theme “Make America Strong Again”.

“That (China) will be a big part of it,” a senior Republican official said on the major topics that would come up during the speeches by over two dozen party leaders and experts on day three of the Republican National Convention in this city in Wisconsin.

The day-long event would be capped by Senator J D Vance, Republican’s vice-presidential nominee. He would be immediately preceded by presidential nominee Donald Trump and Usha Chilukuri Vance, the Indian-American wife of Vance.

Taking the lead in speaking on China is expected to be Peter Navarro, former Director of the US Office of Trade & Manufacturing, and Ric Grenell, former Acting Director of National Intelligence.

Navarro is an expert on standing up to China. The threat of China is not just economic but also defence, informed sources said, confirming that China would be an important issue among speakers on Wednesday.

“In addition to our American sovereignty, and restoring peace around the world through strength, but also how to stand up against the threats of an open border, obviously, the physical threats of terrorism,” sources said.

“We stand up against the threats of China, both economically and militarily because we see the chaos being caused by China by just all over Asia all over the world. So that will be one of the themes for this evening,” said the campaign official. PTI LKJ GSP AKJ GSP