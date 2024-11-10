China to display new fighter jet, drone ship at its airshow

Beijing, Nov 10 (PTI) The Chinese military will unveil some of its latest warplanes, including a new fighter jet and a large drone ship known as the “Killer Whale”, at its upcoming annual air show in Zhuhai city.

The 15th Airshow of China is to be held in Zhuhai at South China's Guangdong province from November 12 to 17. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) every year displays its capabilities at the air show.

The PLA Navy will display J-15T jet designed to be operated from the 3rd aircraft carrier, the Fujian, which is equipped with an electromagnetic catapult unlike the other two carriers, Liaoning and Shandong, which are fitted with ski-jump take-off ramps.

The design of the J-15T is based on the baseline type of the J-15 and was modified to allow it to be launched by an aircraft carrier's catapult system, official media here reported.

Wang Yanan, chief editor of Aerospace Knowledge magazine told the state-run China Daily that the J-15T can also be deployed on Liaoning and Shandong, both of which have a ski jump method for launching fixed-wing aircraft.

The navy also unveiled a large drone ship known as the “Killer Whale” to be displayed at the air show.

The trimaran is capable of “operating on open sea for a long time”, according to Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post.

It said the “Killer Whale” has a dual diesel and electric propulsion system, which allows it to reach a maximum speed of more than 40 knots (74km/h) with a range of more than 4,000 nautical miles (7,400km).

The Post described the vessel as an “all-round warrior” that can carry a range of weapons – including rockets, anti-ship missiles and ship-to-air missiles – and is equipped with a take-off and landing pad for helicopters at the rear.

The vessel could be independently deployed and carry out patrols, anti-submarine operations and air defence work as well as rescue operations.

Beijing wanted to turn Zhuhai “a one-stop destination” for countries looking to buy Chinese military technology, Liang Guoliang, a Hong Kong-based military commentator told the Post.

He added that the ship’s range and versatility makes it an ideal choice for navies in the Middle East.

“They don’t need very big ships to cover the narrow waterways. China has made unmanned ships that suit their operational needs and budgets,” Liang said. PTI KJV SCY SCY