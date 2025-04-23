China to launch three new astronauts to its space station on Thursday

Beijing, Apr 23 (PTI) China will launch three astronauts to its space station on Thursday – coinciding with its 10th Space Day -- to replace their colleagues manning the station for the past six months, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship is scheduled to be launched at 5:17 pm Thursday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) spokesman Lin Xiqiang told the media at the centre, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The spaceship will carry three astronauts -- Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie with Chen Dong serving as the commander.

The crew will conduct new life science experiments involving zebrafish, planarians and streptomyces, Lin said.

These experiments will mark China's first space-based investigation into the regeneration of planarians, a new organism introduced to China's space station and known for their extraordinary ability to regrow organs, Lin said.

“This project will enhance our understanding of fundamental mechanisms of regeneration at the individual level and could provide insights into human health issues related to space-induced injuries,” Lin said.

The launch day coincides with China's 10th Space Day.

China designated April 24 as its Space Day in 2016 to mark the successful launch of its first satellite, Dongfanghong-1, on April 24, 1970.

Shenzhou-20 is the 35th flight mission of China's manned space programme, and the fifth crewed mission during the application and development stage of China's space station.

The crew is scheduled to return to the Dongfeng landing site in north China in late October this year.

China rotates a three-member crew manning the space station named Tiangong every six months.

After the new set of crew members entered the station, the other three are expected to return to earth on April 29.

China built its space station after it was reportedly excluded from the International Space Station (ISS) over concerns that China's space programme is manned by its military, the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

It is currently the only country to have a space station while the ISS is a collaborative project of several countries.

Observers say China's space station may become the only one of its kind in orbit once the ISS retires in the coming years.

The two robotic arms of the station, especially the long one which has the ability to grab objects including satellites from space, drew international concerns. PTI KJV NPK NPK