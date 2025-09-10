China urges 'all sections' in Nepal to properly handle domestic issues, restore social order

Beijing: China on Wednesday urged “all sections” of Nepal to "properly handle" domestic issues, and restore social order and stability after violent protests led to the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

“China and Nepal are traditional friendly neighbours,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here, commenting for the first time on the situation in Nepal.

“We hope all sections of Nepal will properly handle domestic issues, restore social order and regional stability as soon as possible,” he said in response to a question.

Lin, however, did not comment on the resignation of Oli, regarded as a pro-China leader instrumental in deepening Kathmandu’s strategic ties with Beijing.

Oli, who was recently in China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and the September 3 military parade commemorating the victory over Japan in World War II, resigned on Tuesday, following mass protests across Nepal.

He quit after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of 19 people in police action during Monday's protests over corruption and a social media ban. The ban on social media was lifted Monday night. However, the demonstrations continued even after his resignation.

On the safety of Chinese nationals in Nepal, Lin said there were no reports of casualties so far.

China has urged its citizens in Nepal to take care of their security, he said. The Chinese embassy in Nepal has launched an emergency protection mechanism and asked Nepal to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens, he said.

"Chinese institutions and citizens are reminded to keep a close eye on the situation and take earnest measures for security protection, and don’t go out unnecessarily," he said.

In case of emergency, they should contact the Chinese embassy in Nepal, Lin said.