China urges all sections in Nepal to properly handle domestic issues, restore social order

Beijing, Sep 10 (PTI) China on Wednesday urged all sections of Nepal to address "domestic issues" properly and restore social order after violent protests led to the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

It also advised Chinese nationals to take necessary security precautions.

China and Nepal are traditional friends and close neighbours, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here, commenting for the first time on the situation in Nepal following the riots and protests.

"China hopes that the various sectors in Nepal will approach the domestic issues properly and restore social order and national stability soon," he said.

Lin, however, did not comment on the resignation of Oli, regarded as a pro-China leader instrumental in deepening Kathmandu's strategic ties with Beijing.

Among the Nepalese political class, Oli was a steadfast supporter of Nepal’s closer ties with China to balance relations with India.

Oli had signed a transit treaty with China to secure supplies to landlocked Nepal to reduce dependence on India and backed the China-Nepal railway project through Tibet and opened the Himalayan country for China’s Belt and Road Investments (BRI).

Oli's recent visit to China attracted strong criticism back home for attending the victory day parade despite objections from Japan, which was a major aid donor for Nepal.

Japan has urged the countries to refrain from attending China’s parade for its anti-Japanese overtones.

His endorsement of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Global Security Initiative (GSI) during his meeting with him also drew sharp criticism at home.

On the security of scores of Chinese nationals working in Nepal, Lin said there were no reports of any casualties to citizens from China during the protests.

“We have advised Chinese nationals in Nepal to exercise caution for safety,” he said.

After the demonstrations broke out in Nepal, the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Embassy in Nepal immediately activated the consular emergency response mechanism and asked Nepal to effectively protect the safety and security of Chinese nationals and institutions.

The Embassy is in close contact with Chinese nationals and institutions in Nepal to provide instructions for safety precautions and emergency shelter and actively assist those in need, he said.

“We hereby advise our nationals and institutions in Nepal to closely follow the security situation there, stay on high alert, take effective safety precautions, prepare for emergencies, avoid going out unless absolutely necessary, and do not hesitate to contact the Embassy for help in case of emergencies,” Lin said. PTI KJV ZH ZH