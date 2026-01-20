China urges Taliban authorities to safeguard its nationals after Kabul restaurant blast

Beijing, Jan 20 (PTI) China on Tuesday urged the Taliban interim government in Afghanistan to take effective measures to ensure the safety of its nationals, projects and institutions after a deadly explosion at a Chinese restaurant in Kabul.

According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, 20 people were killed in the blast that took place on Monday. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

One Chinese national was killed, and five others were injured in the explosion, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing here.

"China expresses deep condolences over the lives lost and heartfelt sympathies to the injured," he said.

Guo said China has lodged urgent representations with Afghan authorities, urging it to make every possible effort to save and treat the injured, ensure the safety of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions, thoroughly investigate the attack and bring those responsible to justice at the earliest.

Beijing strongly condemns and firmly opposes any form of terrorism, and supports Afghanistan and regional countries in jointly fighting all forms of terrorism and violent activities, he said.

Given the current security situation in Afghanistan, the ministry once again advises Chinese nationals not to travel to that country in the near future and urged its nationals and companies already there to take extra precautions, step up security measures and leave high-risk regions as soon as possible, Guo said. PTI KJV SCY SCY