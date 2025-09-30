China welcomes Trump's peace plan to end war in Gaza

Beijing, Sep 30 (PTI) China on Tuesday expressed its support for US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza, which includes an immediate cessation of hostilities and the release of 20 living Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

"China welcomes and supports all efforts conducive to easing tensions between Palestine and Israel," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated during a media briefing in response to inquiries about the new 20-point plan.

China calls on all relevant parties to earnestly implement the relevant UN resolutions, achieve an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza, release all detainees, and urgently alleviate the local humanitarian crisis, the spokesperson added.

Commenting on Trump's deal, Liu Zhongmin, a professor at the Middle East Studies Institute of Shanghai International Studies University, told China's state-run Global Times on Tuesday that the Trump administration's 20-point peace plan is a comprehensive framework developed through negotiations and compromises as the Gaza war nears its end.

Liu noted that the plan is designed to prevent the conflict from prolonging and balance Israel's objectives with elements from Trump's earlier development plan for rebuilding Gaza.

The professor explained that the plan largely addresses Israel's objectives, including the release of hostages, the disarmament of Hamas, and the demilitarisation of Gaza, though Israel still seeks the total elimination of Hamas.

Regarding Gaza's future political structure, Liu said that the governing body proposed in the US plan resembles the colonial-style administration established by Britain during its Palestine Mandate. He noted that this framework might leave Gaza relatively isolated for some time.

The plan has also received a positive response from Gulf countries.

In its 20-point peace plan released on Monday, the White House said the US would establish dialogue between Israel and Palestine, and that within 72 hours of Israel's acceptance, all Israeli captives would be released.

If implemented, the proposal would begin with an immediate cessation of military operations. It also stipulates that existing "battle lines" would be frozen in place until conditions are met for a phased withdrawal. Under the plan, Hamas would lay down its arms, and its tunnels and weapon production facilities would be destroyed, according to the BBC.

Additionally, the plan stipulates that once both sides agree to the proposal, "full aid will be immediately sent into the Gaza Strip".

The US also outlines a plan for Gaza's future governance, proposing a "technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee" to temporarily govern the area, with oversight from a new international transitional body called the Board of Peace, led by Trump.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair will be part of the governing body alongside other leaders "to be announced." Blair called the plan "bold and intelligent", the BBC report said. PTI KJV MPL MPL