China will resolutely oppose Taiwan independence: Xi Jinping

Beijing, Sept 30 (PTI) President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said China will resolutely oppose "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and external interference, and firmly safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a reception held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

"Efforts should be made to deepen exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait, resolutely oppose 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities and external interference, and firmly safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Xi said.

Earlier, Xi, along with other leaders from the ruling Communist Party of China and the state, attended a ceremony at Tiananmen Square in central Beijing, where they presented flower baskets to honour fallen national heroes.

The event was held to commemorate Martyrs' Day, a day ahead of the National Day. Starting Wednesday, China will officially observe a week-long holiday to celebrate National Day.

This year also marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression during World War II.

In his address, Xi called on the nation to keep on working hard and forge ahead with determination in advancing Chinese modernisation.

"Achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is an unprecedented cause," Xi said.

"Both aspirations and challenges inspire us to seize every moment and persevere with unwavering vigour," Xi said.

He noted that over the 76 years since the founding of New China, the CPC has led the people to score splendid accomplishments through a spirit of self-reliance and continuous efforts. PTI KJV ZH ZH