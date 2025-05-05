China would always support Pak to secure peace and stability in South Asia: Chinese envoy

Islamabad: China would always support Pakistan to secure peace and stability in South Asia, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong said on Monday as he met President Asif Ali Zardari amid tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi over the Pahalgam terror attack.

Jiang called on President Zardari and exchanged views on different issues, including the tensions between Pakistan and India, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

During the meeting, President Zardari expressed concern over the recent measures by India following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, saying that such actions threaten regional peace and stability, it reported.

Ties between India and Pakistan plummeted following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

India last week imposed a ban on the import of goods coming from or transiting through Pakistan and also the entry of Pakistani ships into its ports even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said New Delhi is committed to taking "firm and decisive" action against terrorists and their backers.

The fresh moves came nearly two weeks after India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operation land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties following the terror attack.

“The Chinese Ambassador reaffirmed the enduring and time-tested friendship between China and Pakistan, describing the relationship as one of ironclad brothers who have always supported each other in challenging times,” Radio Pakistan reported.

He thanked President Zardari for sharing Pakistan’s perspective and emphasised that “China would always support Pakistan to achieve the common desire of both countries to secure peace and stability in South Asia”.

On Thursday, the Chinese envoy called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who thanked China for endorsing his offer to conduct a neutral probe into the Pahalgam attack.