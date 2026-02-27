China’s ambassador extends best wishes for Nepal's upcoming election

Kathmandu, Feb 27 (PTI) China’s newly-appointed Ambassador to Nepal Jhang Maoming on Friday met with interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki here and reiterated Beijing’s commitment for Nepal's democratic process and best wishes for the upcoming election.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Karki congratulated the newly-appointed Chinese ambassador and extended best wishes for his successful tenure, according to Foreign Ministry sources.

"It is my belief that during the tenure of Ambassador Maoming, Nepal-China friendly relations, cooperation and collaboration will be taken to a new height," Prime Minister Karki said in a social media post.

During the meeting, Ambassador Maoming congratulated Karki for ensuring a peaceful environment for the upcoming March 5 election.

Ambassador Maoming also reiterated China's commitment to always extend support and cooperation for Nepal's democratic process.

Prime Minister Karki also thanked the government of China, on behalf of Nepalese people and government of Nepal, for providing assistance to various development projects.

Reiterating Nepal's commitment to one China policy, Prime Minister Karki assured that Nepal will not allow its territory to be used against the neighbouring country. PTI SBP GSP GSP