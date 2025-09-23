China’s global industrial hub shuts down ahead of Super Typhoon Ragasa's landfall

Beijing, Sep 23 (PTI) China’s global manufacturing hub, Guangdong province, on Tuesday evacuated over 3.71 lakh people while its modern and affluent cities like Shenzhen shut down to face Super Typhoon Ragasa, stated to be the most powerful storm to hit the region in recent years.

The province raised its emergency response to the highest level on Tuesday as Ragasa is forecast to make landfall along the central or western coastal areas of the province.

More than 10 cities, including the technology hub Shenzhen, have announced the closure of all markets, schools, factories and transport systems, advising people to stay indoors and stockpile food and water, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

More than 371,000 people have been evacuated across the province while helicopters and drones, 23 ships and 38,000 firefighters remain on standby, the Guangdong government said.

The central government has also sent evacuation and disaster aid, including more than 60,000 tents, beds, lights and family kits, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Shenzhen’s airport and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao bridge have been closed since Monday.

According to the Chinese flight data app DAST, as of Tuesday noon, Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport cancelled 210 departing flights and 319 incoming flights.

All buses, taxis and subways will halt services by Tuesday evening, and highways will be closed.

Guangzhou cancelled all flights until Wednesday evening, and Zhuhai cancelled 21 flights on Tuesday, the Post report said.

Shenzhen’s shops and other businesses have been taping their windows, tying down rubbish cans and other outdoor objects to secure them. Authorities have also trimmed more than 18,000 trees to reduce hazards.

Workers at one of the world’s tallest buildings, Ping An Finance Centre, in Shenzhen said it “stands ready” against the typhoon, adding that “measures” were taken to ensure the safety and stability of the building.

Experts will be watching the nearly 1,969 feet tall building to see the safety of the skyscraper during the super typhoon.

The structure was designed to withstand maximum wind speeds of 288 kilometres per hour and endured 2018's Super Typhoon Mangkhut.