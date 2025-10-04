China's K employment visa faces criticism from netizens

Beijing, Oct 4 (PTI) China is yet to implement its much-publicised K visa for foreign professionals from October 1 as its embassies abroad are all closed till October 8 for the national day and mid-autumn festival holidays.

The new visa is facing criticism in the Chinese social media considering the employment situation in the country due to economic slowdown.

The announcement of the K visa in August this year largely went unnoticed until US President Donald Trump announced USD 1,00,000 fee for H-1B visa which mostly benefited Indian professionals over the years.

The K visa aims to facilitate exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and international young professionals in scientific and technological fields, spokesperson Guo Jiakun told media here on September 29.

Though the new visa was due to come into effect from October 1, it has not been listed by the Chinese embassies as they are shut down till October 8 to celebrate the national day and autumn festival holidays.

Dubbed as China’s H-1B, the new visa faced a backlash in the influential Chinese social media with netizens questioning its timing considering the prevailing high unemployment rate.

The unemployment rate in China is stated to be around 19 per cent in two years and the pressure on local jobs is already high considering 12 million graduates enter the job market every year.

Critics have questioned the value of a STEM bachelor’s degree as a criterion for top talent, with some viewing the policy as unfairly favouring foreign graduates over those who finish their studies in China, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

Others have suggested that a lack of employer sponsorship could raise the risk of fraud and trigger an influx of low-quality applicants.

“It is already difficult to thoroughly scrutinise domestic educational credentials, and with the introduction of the K visa, a supply chain of visa agencies will quickly form around it and help foreigners get the visa,” one user posted on the Chinese social media Weibo platform. “How much manpower and resources will it take to thoroughly vet each application and make sure it is true?” Another commenter asked: “Does this policy imply that our education system is inferior to that of other countries? “Why is it that young people in China with bachelor’s degrees struggle to find good jobs and are forced to pursue master’s degrees, while foreign bachelor’s degree holders are considered ‘tech talent’?” The user called for equal treatment between foreign and home-grown graduates, with a master’s degree as the minimum requirement for K-visa applicants, the Post reported.

According to a report in state-run Xinhua, in comparison to the existing 12 ordinary visa types, K visas will provide added convenience for holders, including more permitted entries, longer validity periods, and extended durations of stay.

After entering China, K visa holders can engage in exchanges in fields such as education, culture, and science and technology, as well as relevant entrepreneurial and business activities.

Bar specific age, educational background and work experience requirements, applications for K visas do not require a domestic employer or entity to issue an invitation, and the application process will also be more streamlined, it added.