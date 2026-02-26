China's parliament removes nine senior military officials ahead of annual session

Beijing, Feb 26 (PTI) The standing committee of China’s parliament on Thursday removed nine suspended military officials from its list of deputies endorsing action against them by the ruling Communist Party headed by President Xi Jinping.

Their removals came ahead of the commencement of the annual two sessions, the National People's Congress, (NPC), which is the main legislature, and the advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), early next month.

The Standing Committee of the NPC has finalised the agenda for the meeting. The two sessions were set to begin on March 4.

The updated list of deputies from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and People’s Armed Police delegation has been reduced to 243. The NPC has a membership of over 2,900 members mostly CPC or party-backed officials.

Among the deputies removed from the NPC were five full generals, one lieutenant general and three major generals.

The year 2024 saw massive purges of the top brass of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) by Xi who heads the Central Military Commission (CMC), the overall high command of the Chinese military.

Last month, two senior Chinese military officials, including the highest-ranking PLA official Gen Zhang Youxia, were placed under investigation for serious violations of the ruling Communist Party's discipline and corruption sending shockwaves among the ranks of the military.

Gen Zhang is the first-ranking Vice Chairman of the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC), the overall high command of the Chinese military.

Zhang's position on the CMC makes him the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the Chinese military.

His removal and subsequent detention left the seven member CMC with just two members -- Xi and Gen. Zhang Shengmin, secretary of the discipline inspection body, with remaining positions yet to be filled up.

The authorities gave no explanation for the removals but such adjustments often relate to changes in status, investigations or terminations of qualifications, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

During the NPC and CPPCC meetings, plans for the country’s policies, including those involving the military, economy, trade and diplomacy, will be revealed.

The full text of China’s 15th five year plan, which will guide China’s policy priorities until 2030, will also be approved during the meetings, according to the official media. PTI KJV GSP GSP