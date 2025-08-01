China's PLA celebrates 98th anniversary amid President Xi's modernisation push, anti-graft drive

Beijing, Aug 1 (PTI) China's PLA, the world's largest and rapidly modernising military with a unique status of functioning under the command of the ruling Communist Party, Friday celebrated its 98th anniversary, amid continuing anti-corruption drive by President Xi Jinping.

Founded on August 1, 1927, as the military arm of the Communist Party of China (CPC) during an armed resistance against the then-ruling nationalist leader Chiang Kai-shek, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) continues to function under the leadership of the party.

The “Party commands the gun" remained the recurring theme under successive leaders.

The party's grip over the PLA became more pronounced after Xi took over the leadership in 2012, emphasising complete control of the military under the party leadership.

As military budgets expanded at a massive scale, corruption emerged as a major issue for the world's largest military, with over two million troops.

China has emerged as the second-largest defence spender after the US, with its defence budget this year amounting to USD 250 billion.

Xi, who heads the party, the military, and the Presidency, has carried out anti-corruption campaign, purging, punishing and sacking scores of generals since 2013.

In June, Miao Hua, a top general who oversaw the PLA's ideology, was sacked as a member of the Central Military Commission (CMC), the overall high command of the military headed by Xi. Miao was removed as a member of the national legislature.

His dismissal was preceded by the removal of two defence ministers - Li Shangfu and Wei Fenghe.

Also, He Weidong, the second-ranking vice-chairman of the CMC and one of the 24 members of the Communist Party’s Politburo, has not been seen in public since the end of the annual legislative session in March.

In June, it was announced that Vice Admiral Li Hanjun, the navy’s chief of staff, had been expelled from the national legislature, a sign that he is also facing disciplinary action.

At least 16 military lawmakers have been removed from the National People’s Congress (NPC).

Under Xi’s leadership, the PLA has deepened its reforms to emerge as a leaner military.

A decade ago, Xi ordered the reorganisation of the military administration structure and military command system, and the building of an efficient, modern military capable of succeeding in information-age warfare.

Since then, troop numbers have been reduced by 300,000. This cut marked a historic shift, as army personnel dropped below 50 per cent of the total for the first time, non-combat unit staffing was almost halved, and officer numbers fell by 30 per cent, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

This reform effort also created new front-line combat units -- such as combined arms brigades, air assault brigades and aircraft carrier battle groups. Military reform has significantly enhanced operational capabilities, it said.

The PLA is now leaner, better organised and structurally optimised -- fundamentally changing its long-standing land-based warfare force structure, it said.

The command chain of the Chinese military has also become increasingly streamlined, while force projection has grown ever more efficient.

New units like the e-Information Support Force and the Rocket Force were established, replacing the previous structures.

These efforts will be on full display on September 3, when China holds a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, it said.

Alongside the latest generation of conventional weapons, the parade will feature unmanned intelligent systems, underwater combat units, cyber and electronic forces, and hypersonic weapons -- highlighting the PLA's growing capacity to harness emerging technologies, adapt to the evolving character of warfare, and prepare to prevail in future conflicts, it said.