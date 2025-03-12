China's third-ranking leader reappears after rumours about his absence

Beijing, Mar 12 (PTI) Chairman of China's Parliament and third-ranking leader of the ruling Communist Party of China, Zhao Leji, reappeared on Wednesday after missing the closing ceremony of the legislature's annual session Tuesday, sparking rumours about his absence.

Zhao, the chairman of the Standing Committee of China's parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC), met state media employees in Beijing on Wednesday to thank them for their coverage of the annual legislative session, media reports said.

Zhao, 68, missed Tuesday’s NPC closing ceremony because of a respiratory tract infection and left his deputy, Li Hongzhong, to preside over the event. He also missed Monday’s closing ceremony for the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

It was the first time in decades that the NPC closing meeting was not attended by all members of the Politburo Standing Committee, the Communist Party’s top leadership group.

In footage of Wednesday’s meeting aired on state broadcaster CCTV, Zhao appeared energetic, delivering speeches and interacting comfortably with participants, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

At the meeting, Zhao thanked state media for helping to boost confidence and presenting a positive outlook on China’s economic future, saying “The reports reflected pragmatic and efficient democratic practices, showcasing democracy, unity, practicality and ambition”. PTI KJV ZH ZH