China's Xi to visit Russia from May 7-10, attend V-day celebrations

Moscow: Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay an official visit to Russia from May 7-10, during which he will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and attend the Victory Day celebrations, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

"During the talks, the main issues of further development of relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction, as well as current issues of the international and regional agenda will be discussed," it said.

The two leaders would sign several bilateral inter-governmental and inter-departmental documents during Xi's visit at the personal invitation of President Putin, it added.

Xi last visited Russia in October 2024 for the BRICS summit.

Russia had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Victory Day parade, but it was decided that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would attend the event. However, Singh is also set to skip the Victory Day parade and his deputy Sanjay Seth is likely to represent India at the event.

The move to send the Minister of State for Defence to the May 9 ceremony comes amid increasing tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.

Leaders of 20 countries, including Brazil, Venezuela and Vietnam, are expected in Moscow on May 9 for the Victory Day celebrations, marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Germany in World War II.