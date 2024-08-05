Chinese acupuncturist gets 18 months in prison after patient dies

Beijing, Aug 5 (PTI) A self-taught Chinese acupuncturist was sentenced to 18 months in prison by a court in China after her patient died of heart failure reportedly induced by her treatment, media reports said on Monday.

Wang, hailing from a village in China’s Baoying County, Yangzhou, in Jiangsu province, taught herself acupuncture by watching videos and started treating people in her village.

In June last year, she treated a man surnamed Li, who had sought her help.

During the treatment, Li, who had coronary heart disease, experienced extreme discomfort and died after collapsing, the Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation quoted an assistant prosecutor in the First Prosecution Department of the People’s Procuratorate of the county as saying.

“While Li was walking, his face suddenly turned black, his legs weakened, and he collapsed on the floor,” the assistant prosecutor said, adding that Li was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Investigations revealed that Wang had not received any formal acupuncture training, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported. A forensic report revealed that Li died from acute heart failure triggered by the acupuncture treatment, exacerbated by his pre-existing condition.

Wang was accused of illegal medical practice for setting up a private clinic at home without obtaining a legal licence, and the court sentenced her to 18 months in prison with a two-year probation and a fine.