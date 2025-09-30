Chinese Communist Party appoints veteran diplomat to head its International Department

Beijing, Sep 30 (PTI) China's ruling Communist Party has appointed Liu Haixing, a veteran diplomat specialising in European affairs, as the head of its influential International Department.

The 62-year-old diplomat replaces Liu Jianchao, who was detained and removed from the post in August.

Liu Haixing's appointment is expected to be formally announced at the annual conclave of CPC leaders scheduled for October 20-23.

Over the past three decades, Liu Haixing has held various diplomatic roles. He has been the deputy director of the office of the National Security Commission since 2018, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post said.

Liu Jianchao has not been seen in public since late July.

Before his detention, Liu Jianchao, 61, led a Communist Party of China (CPC) delegation that attended the Liberation Movements Summit in South Africa on July 28.

He was the highest-ranking Chinese diplomatic official after the ouster of the then Foreign Minister Qin Gang in 2023. Qin was considered a protege of Xi Jinping. The reasons for Qin's removal were not disclosed.

In China's diplomatic system, the CPC's International Department plays a vital role in shaping policies and strategies implemented by the Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi is also positioned highly within the CPC hierarchy. In addition to being a member of the CPC's powerful political bureau, he serves as the director of the Party's Foreign Affairs Commission. PTI KJV MPL ZH MPL