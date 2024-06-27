Chinese Communist Party to hold key economic meet to revitalise economy mid-July

Beijing, Jun 27 (PTI) The Communist Party of China (CPC) headed by President Xi Jinping will hold its much-delayed key economic meeting on July 15 to discuss steps to revitalise the economy and unveil measures to halt its slowdown.

The meeting called plenum to be attended by 376 full and alternate members of the new CPC Central Committee will be held from July 15 to 18, an official announcement here said on Thursday.

The plenum, which was due to be held in Oct-Nov last year, will primarily examine issues related to further comprehensively deepening reform and advancing Chinese modernization.

The meeting, chaired by President Xi, the general secretary of the CPC, decided to submit a draft decision on further comprehensively deepening reform and advancing Chinese modernisation to the plenum for discussion, according to a statement issued after the meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC.

At the meeting, members of the Political Bureau were briefed on the draft and the comments were solicited from both within and outside the Party. The draft will be updated after discussions at the meeting.

The draft has thoroughly analysed the new situations and problems in advancing Chinese modernization and scientifically planned the overall arrangements for further deepening reforms, official media reported.

It was noted at the meeting that the draft serves as a programmatic document guiding deepening reform across the board on the new journey to open up broad prospects for Chinese modernisation through further reforms.

Elaborating on the goals and objectives of further reform, the meeting said China will complete building a high-standard socialist market economy by 2035.

The system and capacity for governance will be basically modernised, and socialist modernization will be basically achieved by 2035, it added.

Facing the economic slowdown and a huge property crisis, China has fixed its GDP target for this year at "around five per cent".