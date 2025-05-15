Chinese delegation meets PM Oli in Kathmandu

Kathmandu, May 15 (PTI) A Chinese delegation led by Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), Xiao Jie, met Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli here on Thursday and discussed bilateral issues.

The Chinese delegates discussed bilateral relations and the upcoming Sagarmatha Dialogue, scheduled to take place in Kathmandu from May 16, the PMO posted on X.

During the meeting, Xiao emphasised China’s readiness to further enhance the long-standing and friendly relations with Nepal, local media reported. While recalling Oli’s successful official visit to China in December, the Chinese delegation conveyed good wishes from China's leadership for Nepal's development and prosperity.

Prime Minister Oli said that Nepal and China have been enjoying a close and cordial relationship for a long time, reiterating his country’s firm commitment to the one-China principle, the Himalayan Times newspaper reported.

Oli also stressed the need to work on the implementation of the past agreements signed between the two countries.

The 15-member delegation is scheduled to visit major cultural and historical sites in the Kathmandu Valley, including Boudhanath, Hanumandhoka Durbar Square, Bhaktapur Durbar Square, Swayambhunath and Patan Durbar Square.