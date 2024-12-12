Chinese delegation meets Prez Zardari, shows interest in investing USD 1 bn in setting up medical city in Pak

Islamabad, Dec 12 (PTI) A Chinese delegation met with President Asif Ali Zardari and expressed interest in investing USD 1 billion in setting up a medical city in Pakistan, according to the state-run media on Thursday.

The meeting, attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers and China's Consul General in Karachi Yang Yundong among others, focused on enhancing bilateral economic ties.

The "Chinese delegation expressed interest to invest one billion dollars to establish a medical city in Pakistan to advance the country's healthcare sector," the state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

The project, Pakistan's first fully integrated pharmaceutical and medical ecosystem, is likely to be developed in the Dhabeji Economic Zone following successful negotiations with the Sindh government, according to a statement released by the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry.

Welcoming the delegation, President Zardari said that Pakistan and China shared commonalities of interest and views on important issues, besides enjoying deep-rooted and historic brotherly ties.

He underscored the importance of fostering deeper economic and trade cooperation between the two countries and highlighted the need for stronger links, particularly among investors and businesses in both countries.

The Chinese delegation showed interest not only in the health sector but also in several other key areas, including agriculture, livestock, energy, transport, and manufacturing.

Zardari said Pakistan and China have been close friends for decades, and it was his vision to develop Gwadar Port into a regional trade and economic hub that would not only improve regional connectivity but would also boost regional trade and economic cooperation.

He said that Pakistan would welcome Chinese investors and prefer to do business with China. He said Pakistan is committed to facilitating and supporting Chinese investors in every possible way. PTI SH ZH ZH