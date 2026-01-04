Chinese FM Wang slams US capture of Maduro in talks with Pak Dy PM Dar

Beijing/Islamabad, Jan 4 (PTI) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in his talks with Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar here on Sunday strongly condemned the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, saying that China is opposed to any country acting as the "world’s policeman" and "international judge". China always opposes the use or threat of force, as well as any imposition of one country's will on another, Wang said in his first comments on the US military conducting air raids on Venezuela on Saturday and the capture of Maduro and his wife, who were brought to New York for trial.

Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called on the US to release both of them “at once” saying their detention was a breach of international law.

Significantly, Wang chose to hit out at the US for its actions in Venezuela during the 7th round of China-Pakistan strategic dialogue.

Pakistan, which moved closer to the US in the recent past, stepped up its diplomatic engagement and military contact with the Washington while maintaining strong ties with China.

Islamabad has not yet commented on the US actions in Venezuela.

Wang said, “We never believe that any country can play the role of world policeman, nor do we agree that any country can claim itself to be an international judge." He added that the "sovereignty and security of all countries should be fully protected by international law,” a foreign ministry press release here said.

Wang said the current international situation is more volatile and intertwined, with unilateral bullying becoming increasingly severe.

The sudden change of situation in Venezuela has drawn close attention from the international community, Wang said without directly referring to the US.

China is willing to work with the international community, including Pakistan, to firmly defend the UN Charter, uphold international moral standards, insist on the sovereign equality of all countries, and jointly maintain world peace and development, he said.

Dar and Wang co-chaired the 7th round of the Pakistan–China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue in Beijing, for which Dar travelled to China on Saturday.

Wang said that the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership has become a crucial stabilising factor in the regional and even global landscape.

He added that Beijing is willing to work with Islamabad to implement the consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries in the new year, and advance the building of a China-Pakistan community with a shared future.

Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) in a statement on social media said that the two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and discussed “key issues at the regional and global levels".

The two leaders also agreed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan–China diplomatic relations, according to the FO.

Dar said Pakistan is willing to work with China to carry forward the traditional friendship, enhance strategic alignment of their development plans, deepen practical cooperation, and advance the continuous growth of the Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

Pakistan reaffirms its adherence to the one-China principle and will continue to firmly support China on all issues concerning its core interests, Dar said.

Both sides agreed to unite the Global South to safeguard common interests, uphold the UN Charter, and oppose bullying acts that violate the sovereignty of other countries.

The strategic dialogue is a key forum between the two sides for high-level exchanges and its 6th round was held in Islamabad in August last year, where the two sides committed to promoting regional peace, development and stability.

In a separate post, the FO said Dar and Wang jointly unveiled the logo for the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations, “marking the start of year-long celebrations to commemorate this historic milestone in a befitting and memorable manner”.

Earlier, Dar, who is also the Foreign Minister of Pakistan met the Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang. Ding, in his meeting with Dar, hailed the iron-clad friendship between China and Pakistan and said the two countries' leaders reached new, important common understandings regarding further development of bilateral ties in meetings held last year, Chinese state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

China is willing to work with Pakistan to follow the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, shore up political mutual trust and support, better synergise development plans, improve the quality and performance of pragmatic cooperation, and enhance communication and coordination regarding major international and regional affairs, Ding said.

Dar also met Liu Haixing, Minister of the International Department of the ruling Communist Party of China.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the steady and forward-looking trajectory of bilateral relations, while reviewing party-to-party exchanges, regional developments, and progress on various projects under CPEC, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry said.