Chinese govt respects and supports Maldives’ sovereignty: Top Chinese official

Male, Jun 13 (PTI) An official from China’s top political advisory body on Thursday assured President Mohamed Muizzu that the Chinese government respects and supports Maldives’ sovereignty as Beijing stepped up its presence in the strategic archipelagic nation in the Indian Ocean.

Weeks after he took oath in November last year, Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, went to Beijing on his first official trip and signed several MoUs, including that for defence cooperation with it.

Bater, the vice chairman of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the top political advisory body to the ruling party in China, noted that the 2014 State Visit by President Xi Jinping to the Maldives and the recent visit by Muizzu “significantly contributed to the advancement of cooperation and friendly relations between the two countries.” “The vice chairman also highlighted the historic relations between the two countries. He reiterated that the Chinese government respects and supports the Maldives' sovereignty and promotes mutual respect while advancing cooperation between the two nations,” a statement from Muizzu’s office said here.

During the meeting with Bater at the President’s Office, Muizzu mentioned the key developmental initiatives such as the China-Maldives Friendship Bridge and said he looked forward to strengthening the friendly relations between the two countries.

Muizzu and Bater, who is a member of the Central Committee of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, and took over as Vice Chairman of the advisory board in 2018, both expressed their eagerness to work closely on future collaborations, the statement added.

Earlier, in March, Muizzu had announced that the Maldives will get free “non-lethal” military equipment and training from China's military under a newly inked agreement with Beijing and said it would further strengthen the Indian Ocean island nation's independence and autonomy.

It is the first time Maldives has signed a deal with China for military cooperation of this level. Previously, China had been exclusively known for its assistance towards urban and economic development of the Maldives.

China has been increasing proximity to Maldives in different ways and means. Since Muizzu took over, Chinese companies have been winning contracts for infrastructure development projects, and also providing humanitarian aid such as sending Tibetan glaciers’ waters to the Maldives.

Incidentally, Muizzu, who had taken objection to the presence of Indian military personnel in his country, allowed a Chinese research ship to dock near Male when the ship made forays into the Indian Ocean surrounding the archipelago at least twice since February.