Chinese military slams Pentagon report; Says exaggerates China threat

Beijing, Dec 22 (PTI) The Chinese military has denounced a recent Pentagon report alleging corruption is denting PLA's modernisation, saying the report "desperately slandered" the Chinese military and "exaggerated" the military threat posed by China.

Reacting to the Pentagon's report to the US Congress titled "Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China" released recently, the Chinese Defence Ministry accused Washington of “fabricating false narratives” against the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The report "misinterpreted China's defence policies, speculated about China's military capacity development, flagrantly interfered in China's domestic affairs, desperately slandered the Chinese military and exaggerated the so-called military threat posed by China,” Defence spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said on Saturday.

China "strongly deplores and firmly opposes" all these statements, Zhang was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Zhang said that for over 20 years, the US has been publishing such deceptive and hypocritical reports year after year, only seeking excuses for the development of its own military capacity and misleading public opinion.

"We urge the US to stop fabricating false narratives, rectify the erroneous perception of China, and push for the healthy, stable development of bilateral and military relations," he said.

The 'war-addicted' United States has become the biggest destroyer of international order and the greatest threat to global security," Zhang said.

On China's development of nuclear weapons, Zhang said that the intention is to safeguard the country's strategic security. But the US, which has the largest and most advanced nuclear arsenal in the world, sticks stubbornly to the policy of first use of nuclear weapons, undermining international and regional peace and stability, he added.

He also expressed the hope that the US would adopt a more positive, rational attitude toward China and the development of the Chinese military, and create bonds between the Chinese and US militaries that do not involve conflict or confrontation but champion openness, pragmatism and cooperation, and gradually accumulate mutual trust.

The comprehensive Pentagon report spanning over 165 pages dealt with a host of issues, including Chinese military modernisation, and pointed out that corruption is impacting China's modernisation.

"In 2023, a new wave of corruption-related investigations and removals of senior leaders may have disrupted the PLA's progress toward stated 2027 modernization goals," the report said.

Between July and December 2023, at least 15 high-ranking military officers and defence industry executives were removed from their posts, it said.

It said several leaders investigated or removed for corruption oversaw equipment development projects related to modernising China’s ground-based nuclear and conventional missiles.

The most prominent removal was that of PRC Minister of National Defence Li Shangfu in late October. Li led the CMC Equipment Development Department from 2017 to 2022, where he would have signed off on all PLA weapons acquisitions, it said.

The report said the PLA has sought to modernize its capabilities and improve its proficiencies across all warfare domains to become a joint force capable of the full range of land, air, and maritime as well as nuclear, space, counter space, electronic warfare, and cyberspace operations.

Despite its progress, the force still has significant deficiencies, including in commander proficiency, long-distance logistics, and urban warfare.

The PLA Army (PLAA) continues to modernise equipment and focus on combined arms and joint training to meet the goal of becoming a world-class military by 2049.

The PLAA has continued to demonstrate long-range joint fire capability, it said.

The PLA Navy (PLAN), numerically has the largest navy in the world, with a battle force of over 370 ships and submarines, including more than 140 major surface combatants. The PLAN is largely composed of modern multi-mission ships and submarines, it said.

PLA Air Force (PLAAF is modernising and indigenising its aircraft and unmanned aerial systems rapidly, matching US standards.

In 2023, the PLA transferred significant portions of PLAN shore-based, fixed-wing combat aviation units, facilities, air defence, and radar units to the PLAAF, it said. PTI KJV ZH ZH