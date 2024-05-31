Chinese minister and top Biden aid hold candid and constructive conversation: White House

Washington, May 31 (PTI) Chinese foreign vice-minister Ma Zhaoxu on Thursday had a “candid and constructive” conversation with Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer, the White House said.

The top Chinese diplomat, currently on a four-day trip to the US, also met Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department.

At the meeting, the two sides had a candid and constructive conversation, building on the Summit between President Biden and President Xi in Woodside, California, in November 2023, and continuing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage competition, according to a readout.

“The two sides discussed ongoing work to continue military-to-military communication and advance cooperation on areas in which our interests are aligned, such as counter-narcotics. They also discussed areas of difference,” the White House said.

Affirming the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Finer underscored US support for international law and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.

The two sides also discussed Russia’s war against Ukraine, challenges in the Middle East, and efforts to advance the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

According to the White House, Finer and Ma reaffirmed their support for continued high-level diplomacy and interactions between the US and China.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stopped by the meeting to greet the Executive Vice Minister and exchange views on key issues, the readout said.