Chinese Premier Li calls on Pak President Zardari

Islamabad, Oct 15 (PTI) Chinese Premier Li Qiang Tuesday called on President Asif Ali Zardari and the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen strategic cooperation in different areas, including economy, investment and regional connectivity.

Li, who arrived in Pakistan on a four-day visit Monday, called on President Zardari at the president's house, where both sides also emphasised the need to expedite the implementation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Welcoming the delegation, the President emphasised that Pakistan's friendship with its all-weather partner remains a cornerstone of the country's foreign policy, stressing the importance of exploring new avenues for cooperation as there is more space to expand bilateral relations.

He underscored the need to enhance connectivity through all-weather road networks to strengthen trade and people-to-people linkages. He said Chinese companies should benefit from the investment opportunities in Pakistan by investing in the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

"The time is ripe to fully leverage China's economic growth, particularly through the opportunities presented by CPEC and the Gwadar Port," Zardari said.

Zardari said he will visit China in November and looks forward to reconnecting with old friends and engaging in discussions to further strengthen bilateral ties.

Reflecting on his previous visits to China during his earlier tenure, he noted Pakistan has consistently enjoyed China's unwavering support on key issues of mutual importance.

He also expressed his heartfelt condolences over the tragic loss of two Chinese nationals in a terrorist attack in Karachi recently, emphasizing that the enemies of the Pakistan-China friendship are trying to undermine bilateral relations by targeting Chinese nationals and attempting to disrupt CPEC projects.

He added that such malicious efforts would not succeed. He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to tracking down the perpetrators and ensuring they receive exemplary punishment. He assured the Chinese Premier that Pakistan would take all necessary measures to enhance the security of Chinese nationals working in the country.

Zardari appreciated China's support to Pakistan on the Kashmir issue and also reiterated Pakistan's support to China on all its core issues, including the "One-China" policy, Taiwan, Tibet, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and the South China Sea.

Speaking on the occasion, Premier Li reaffirmed that Pakistan and China are good brothers, neighbours, partners, and friends. He emphasized that Pak-China strategic cooperation would continue to deepen under the leadership of President Xi Jinping.

He acknowledged President Zardari's contributions in promoting stronger Pakistan-China relations. Premier Li highlighted that both nations had consistently supported each other, regardless of global challenges, and expressed confidence that they would continue to cooperate to take their partnership to new heights.

Li emphasized the need to accelerate the progress of development projects under the CPEC. He highlighted that China would continue to support Chinese companies investment in Pakistan. He also expressed optimism about the future of Pakistan-China relations and that it would continue to grow stronger.

Premier Li appreciated Pakistan for its firm support to China on all its core issues and said China would continue to support Pakistan's territorial integrity, sovereignty and prosperity.

Later, the President hosted a state luncheon in honour of the Chinese Premier and his delegation.

Separately, the National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also met with Premier Li and they discussed parliamentary and economic relations, as well as matters of mutual interest, according to a press release by the NA Secretariat.

The two discussed the importance of joint projects in the energy sector and the need to enhance collaboration in technology and the digital economy.

Also, Chairman Senate Yusuf Raza Gilani met Li and the meeting aimed at deepening the bond of friendship and enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of economics, trade, and investment, according to a release by the Senate Secretariat.

On Monday, the Chinese premier held talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the two sides agreed to further enhance their cooperation. They also virtually inaugurated the Beijing-funded Gwadar International Airport, terming it a “gift” from the allied nation and oversaw the signing of various MoUs and agreements.

Li also held a meeting with Pakistan's military leadership on Monday. It was attended by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and the three service chiefs, including Army chief General Asim Munir, Air chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sindhu and Naval chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

In the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening and expanding the longstanding relations between Pakistan and China.

Li's visit to Pakistan is said to be the first by a Chinese premier in 11 years, with the last one by Li Keqiang in May 2013.