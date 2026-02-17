Chinese Premier Li greets new B'desh PM Rahman; seeks to scale up bilateral ties

Beijing, Feb 17 (PTI) Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday congratulated Bangladesh's new Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, expressing Beijing's readiness to collaborate with Dhaka in strengthening bilateral ties across all sectors, including BRI projects, to elevate their relationship to a new level.

The Chinese government supports the smooth administration of the new Bangladeshi government, Li said in his message to Rahman, who was sworn in earlier in the day.

China stands ready to work with the Bangladeshi Prime Minister to carry forward the traditional friendship, advance the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and push forward exchanges and cooperation in all sectors, he said.

This, Li added, will promote the China-Bangladesh comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a new level and bring more benefits to the people of both countries.

Li said China and Bangladesh shared a long history of friendly exchanges, respecting each other and pursuing win-win cooperation.

In his first comments on foreign policy after his Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) won the 13th Parliamentary elections held on February 12, Rahman said he would prioritise Bangladesh's interests in pursuing ties with other countries. "The interests of Bangladesh and its people will determine our foreign policy," Rahman was quoted as saying.

Chinese official media highlighted Rahman's comments that China has long been regarded as an important development partner of Bangladesh and expressed hope that the two countries will continue to work together for common development.

The Rahman-led government's policy towards China, besides India and Pakistan, assumed significance as interim government chief Muhammad Yunus, who took over power in August 2024, following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, sought to pursue a pro-China and pro-Pakistan policy, adversely affecting Dhaka’s relations with India.

During Yunus' 18-month tenure, the three countries formed a trilateral partnership and even held their first meeting in June last year in Kunming, raising concerns in India. But Rahman appeared open to improving ties with India since his return to Dhaka from self-exile in the UK and the passing away of his mother and former prime minister Khalida Zia.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented India at Zia's funeral, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first to greet Rahman after his party’s victory in the polls, saying that India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh.

“I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals,” Modi said in his message.

Modi was invited to attend Rahman’s swearing-in. He nominated Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to attend the event.

Birla, in his meeting with Rahman on Tuesday, handed over a letter from Modi extending an invitation to India.

Meanwhile, the US also weighed in to caution Bangladesh's new government about “risks” of pursuing closer ties with China.

The US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T. Christensen told the media on February 11 that "The United States is concerned about growing Chinese influence in South Asia and is committed to working closely with the Bangladeshi government to clearly communicate the risks of certain types of engagement with China." "The US offers a range of options to help Bangladesh meet its military capability needs, including US systems and those from allied partners, to provide alternatives to Chinese systems," he said.

His comments drew sharp reaction from China, which said its relations with Bangladesh and other South Asian countries are not targeted at any third party, nor will they be swayed by any external force.

“Any attempt to interfere in or obstruct these relations is doomed to fail,” said a spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka. PTI KJV GRS GRS GRS