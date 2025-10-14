Chinese President Xi meets Sri Lankan PM Amarasuriya, calls for stronger security collaboration

Beijing, Oct 14 (PTI) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and called for strengthening of cooperation in a host of sectors, including collaboration in law enforcement and security between the two countries. Xi told Amarasuriya that China is willing to jointly promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with Sri Lanka and expand cooperation in fields such as port economy, modern agriculture, digital economy, green economy, and tourism.

Amarasuriya, who arrived in Beijing on Sunday, took part in the international Global Leaders' Meeting on Women on Monday and later held talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and China's top political advisor Wang Huning.

In his meeting with Amarasuriya, Xi called for strengthening cooperation in law enforcement and security, and resolutely crack down on cross-border gambling, fraud and other criminal activities, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

With increasing Chinese investments in Sri Lanka, which included the acquisition of Hambantota port for a debt swap and rising numbers of its tourists, China is concerned about cross-border crimes, especially telecom frauds. Amarasuriya, for her part, said Sri Lanka actively supports and participates in the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, adding that the country is looking forward to deepening cooperation with China for fresh progress in its own development, the Xinhua report said.

In Amarasuriya’s talks with Chinese leaders, there was no reference to any discussion on the controversial research ships of China, which are regarded as spy ships by India visiting Sri Lankan ports.

India has flagged its concerns to Sri Lanka about the recurring visits of the Chinese vessels.

Recently, the Chinese Exim Bank has approved USD 500 million to build a portion of the Central Expressway’s Kadawatha-Meerigama section, which was abandoned during the 2022 economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

The increase in interest rate from 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent on the USD 500 million loan provided by China’s EXIM Bank has come up for criticism in Sri Lanka.

In 2022, Sri Lanka announced its first sovereign default of its debt of about USD 46.9 billion, of which over 50 per cent was owed to China.

The Island nation managed to tide over the crisis with USD 4 billion in assistance extended by India, followed by the IMF bailout package.

Amarasuriya is the second-highest-ranking Sri Lankan leader to visit China after the JVP-NPP-led government came to power in the 2024 Presidential election.

Earlier this year, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake visited Beijing, during which China offered to invest USD 3.7 billion in Sri Lanka to build a state-of-the-art oil refinery. PTI KJV RD RD