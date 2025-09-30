Chinese President Xi pays tribute to national heroes ahead of National Day

Beijing, Sep 30 (PTI) Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders from the ruling Communist Party of China and the state attended a ceremony on Tuesday at Tiananmen Square in central Beijing, where they presented flower baskets to honour fallen national heroes.

The event was held to commemorate Martyrs' Day, a day ahead of the National Day.

Starting Wednesday, China will officially observe a week-long holiday to celebrate National Day. This year also marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression during World War II.

During the ceremony, nine large flower baskets were placed in front of the Monument to the People's Heroes. President Xi and other leaders approached the foot of the monument, where he straightened the ribbons on the baskets. They then circled the monument to pay their respects.

The baskets featured ribbons inscribed with "Eternal Glory to the People's Heroes," according to the state-run news agency Xinhua. PTI KJV MPL ZH MPL