Chinese TCM enthusiasts attend Ayurveda workshop held by Indian mission in Beijing

Beijing, Oct 24 (PTI) A large group of Chinese traditional medicine enthusiasts attended an Ayurveda workshop hosted by the Indian Embassy here on Friday.

The workshop, titled 'Ayurveda for Mental Well-being', was led by Dr Dhanwantari Jha and Dr Nidhi Jha.

Sessions covered stress management, 'Shirodhara', 'Pranayama' and meditation — blending ancient wisdom with modern needs, the embassy said in a post on X.

Deputy Ambassador to China Abhishek Shukla spoke about Ayurveda medicine and its emergence as an important traditional medicine coupled with yoga to address physical and mental well-being.

Ayurveda has been making its presence in China, the land of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), in recent years.

A Doctor couple from Kerala, Dr Changampalli Kizhakkillath (38) and his wife, Dr Dane Shafeeque (36), have set up an Ayurveda clinic in the Chinese city of Guangzhou. They are also training Chinese enthusiasts in the holistic Ayurveda therapies, especially the famous Sirodhara, a classical Ayurveda procedure of slowly and steadily dripping medicated oil and other liquids on the forehead.