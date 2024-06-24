Chinese Vice Foreign Minister arrives in Nepal to attend high-level meeting

Kathmandu, Jun 24 (PTI) China's Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong arrived in Kathmandu on Monday on a three-day official visit during which he will meet the country's top leadership and attend the 16th Meeting of Nepal-China Diplomatic Consultation Mechanism.

Krishna Prasad Dhakal, Joint Secretary and Head of the North East Asia Division of the Foreign Ministry, welcomed the Chinese Vice Minister upon his arrival at the Tribhuvan International Airport here.

The 16th meeting of the Nepal-China Diplomatic Consultation Mechanism will take place in the capital on Tuesday, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal will lead the Nepali delegation comprising senior officials from various ministries at the Consultation Mechanism Meeting while Sun will lead the Chinese delegation, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The high-level meeting in Kathmandu will discuss overall areas of bilateral relations and bilateral cooperation between Nepal and China.

Sun is also scheduled to meet President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

He will leave Kathmandu on June 26. PTI SBP ZH ZH