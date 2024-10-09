Chinese visa overstayers arrested in Sri Lanka for alleged involvement in cybercrime

Colombo, Oct 9 (PTI) Over 20 Chinese nationals, suspected to be involved in cyber crime, have been arrested from a suburban area near Colombo where they were staying without a valid visa, police said on Wednesday.

All 20 Chinese nationals, between the ages of 22 and 49, were arrested from a hotel in the Gorakana area of Panadura, a suburb south of Colombo.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the hotel and seized five laptops, 437 mobile phones, including two iPhones, 17 routers and other accessories, all material suspected to be linked to potential financial frauds, local media said quoting police.

Further investigations will continue to find out if this Chinese group is linked to the other Chinese group arrested in nearby Hanwella area for carrying out cyber online scams from Sri Lanka.

As many as 30 Chinese nationals and six others were arrested on Sunday at Hanwella in that case. PTI CORR NPK NPK