Choice between bright future and dark night in November election: Senator Schumer

Chicago, Aug 21 (PTI) For millions of Americans, the November presidential elections is a choice between a bright future and a dark night, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday.

In his address, soon after the ceremonial Roll Call vote in which Vice President Kamala Harris got all the delegates' votes, the top American senator urged his party members and countrymen to vote and elect Harris as the next president of the US and defeat the Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump.

Make sure Donald Trump never gets near the White House, he said urging people to vote for Harris.

The senator said Harris would need a Democratic majority in both the House and the Senate to get work done. “She cannot do it alone,” he said.

"I am wearing this blue square to stand up to anti-semitism, to stand up to all hate. Our children, our grandchildren, no matter their race, no matter their creed, their gender or family, deserve better than Donald Trump's American carnage," he added.