Christian man critically injured by mob in Pakistan's Punjab province dies

Lahore, Jun 3 (PTI) An elderly Christian man who was critically injured last week by a violent mob over a blasphemy allegation in Pakistan's Punjab province has died, police said on Monday.

An enraged mob led by radical Islamist Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists on May 25 attacked Christian community members in Mujahid Colony in the Sargodha district of Punjab, some 200 km from Lahore, injuring two Christians and 10 policemen.

The mob burned and ransacked the homes and properties of the Christians.

According to police, a mob surrounded the residence and shoe factory of Nazir Masih alias Lazar Masih, an elderly Christian, accusing him of Quran desecration.

The enraged mob set fire to the shoe factory, some shops and a couple of houses.

"It also brutally torched Masih, but (the) timely arrival of (a) heavy contingent of police rescued Masih and 10 other members of the Christian community," the FIR says.

The FIR says that some pages of the holy Quran were reportedly found outside the shoe factory, instigating the locals.

Masih, who was receiving treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Sargodha died on Sunday, police said.

His nephew, Irfan Gill Masih, also confirmed the death.

Although the deceased's family denied the desecration claims, they said the mob wanted to lynch him.

"The enraged mob pelted stones at police personnel when they resorted to baton charge to disperse it. At least 10 policemen, including officers, have been injured," the FIR says.

Police arrested a total of 140 suspects allegedly involved in attacking Christians, their properties and police personnel. Police booked over 450 people under terrorism and other charges.

Last year, at least 24 churches and over 80 houses belonging to Christians in Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad district, some 130 km from the provincial capital, were burnt down by a mob enraged over reports that two Christians had desecrated the Quran. PTI MZ GRS AKJ GRS GRS