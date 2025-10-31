Citing negative impact on US-India ties, lawmakers urge Trump to reconsider H1-B visa crackdown

New York/Washington, Oct 31 (PTI) US lawmakers have urged President Donald Trump to reconsider his proclamation on H1-B visas, including the USD 100,000 fee, asserting that Indian nationals are central to American leadership in IT and AI, and the restrictions will negatively impact US-India ties.

US Representative Jimmy Panetta along with Members of Congress Ami Bera, Salud Carbajal and Julie Johnson wrote to Trump on Thursday.

The lawmakers expressed concern over Trump’s ‘Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers’ proclamation on the H1-B visa programme that imposes a USD 100,000 fee on new petitions amid other restrictions.

They urged him to reconsider his September 19 proclamation in light of the decision's potentially negative impacts on the US-India relationship.

“As members of a recent delegation to India, we recognise the importance of the H-1B programme not just to the United States economy, national security, and competitive advantage, but also to our relationship with India, and to the Indian-American communities that we represent.

"We respectfully request that you suspend the September 19 proclamation and reconsider any policy that would decrease appropriate access to the H-1B programme,” the lawmakers said in the letter.

They added that at a time when China is “investing aggressively” in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, the US must continue to attract the world’s best talent to maintain its "innovation ecosystem, strengthen the defence industrial base, and preserve its long-term competitive edge". “In the case of India, the country of origin for 71 per cent of H-1B holders last year, attracting this talent also reinforces our strategic partnership with a key democratic partner in the Indo-Pacific,” they said.

The lawmakers described the H-1B programme as a “cornerstone” of US competitiveness in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). They added that research consistently shows that H-1B professionals boost US innovation, patent production, and business formation, complementing rather than displacing American workers. “Indian nationals, who make up the largest share of H-1B recipients, are central to US leadership in information technology and artificial intelligence." They stressed that many of America’s most successful companies were founded or led by former H-1B holders, who "drive new businesses, job creation, and keep the United States at the forefront of technological progress".

"Indian-Americans and other H-1B holders also comprise a thriving constituency in each of our districts, enhancing our local economies, contributing to our academic and civic institutions, and strengthening our communities,” they said.

Emphasising that the H-1B programme is not simply about addressing labour needs but about securing US leadership in the industries that will define global power in the 21st century, the lawmakers urged Trump to preserve and expand it to strengthen America’s technological leadership, create jobs for American workers, and safeguard US national security. “The H-1B visa programme is an important part of why the United States continues to lead in technological innovation, and is needed now more than ever with the recent sharp rise of artificial intelligence,” Panetta said.

While noting that 75 per cent of current H-1B visa recipients come from India, he said the programme still needs to be enhanced and increased rather than limited to a select number of people or corporations that can pay exorbitant amounts of money to get a visa.

They also noted the importance of a robust visa programme in shoring up national security and maintaining a strong partnership with India, the country of origin for 71 per cent of all H-1B holders last year. PTI YAS GRS GRS GRS