City officials and police in Silicon Valley meet community leaders after robberies of Indian jewellery businesses

Washington, Jun 15 (PTI) Authorities from Silicon Valley held a meeting with the members and leaders of the Indian-American community following a string of robberies affecting the Indian Jewelry businesses and assured tough actions against the criminals.

A series of armed robberies targeting Indian jewellery businesses, spanning from Newark to Sunnyvale, resulted in the loss of millions of dollars in assets and created widespread panic among business owners and the local community.

At least three of such high-profile robberies have happened in Sunnyvale, a city in California.

On Friday Sunnyvale city mayor Larry Klein held a meeting with affected jewelry businesses with key city officials, including Vice Mayor Murali Srinivasan, Chief of Police Phan Ngo, Interim City Manager Tim Kirby, and the AIA leadership team.

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Mayor Larry Klein, Vice Mayor Murali Srinivasan, Chief of Police Phan Ngo, Interim City Manager Tim Kirby, and Connie V. for their prompt response and unwavering support during this crisis,” said community leader Ajay Jain Bhutoria.

“Their collaboration and dedication have been instrumental in addressing the community's concerns and ensuring swift action,” he said, The swift and coordinated efforts of the Sunnyvale Police Department, in cooperation with regional authorities, have already led to the arrest of five individuals linked to these crimes.

The criminal investigation is ongoing, and further arrests are anticipated.

Chief of Police Phan Ngo shared crucial safety and prevention measures with the business owners to help prevent future incidents. He also assured the community that the toughest actions will be taken against the criminals and that police patrols will be increased to enhance security.

“Our businesses now feel a sense of relief knowing that effective measures are being taken to protect them,” Bhutoria added.

"This situation has shown the strength and resilience of our community and the importance of strong leadership in times of crisis."