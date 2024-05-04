CJI Chandrachud meets Chief Justice of Nepal Shrestha

Kathmandu, May 4 (PTI) Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud met his Nepalese counterpart Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha here on Saturday and discussed ways to cooperate between the top courts of the two neighbouring countries.

The two chief justices discussed the possible cooperation and exchange between the apex courts of Nepal and India, spokesperson of the Supreme Court Ved Prasad Upreti said.

CJ of Nepal Shrestha also hosted a dinner reception in honour of the visiting Chief Justice Chandrachud.

Earlier on Saturday, delivering a keynote address at the National Symposium on Juvenile Justice, Chandrachud said juvenile justice systems must adapt by enhancing international cooperation and sharing best practices to tackle growing transnational digital crimes involving minors, amidst the rapid evolution of technology.

He also spoke about the intricate relationship between children and the complex societal systems they navigate.

Earlier, CJI Chandrachud visited Pashupatinath Temple here. He also visited various heritage sites in Kathmandu Valley, including Hanumandhoka, Patan Durbarsquare, Bhaktapur Durbarsquare and Swoyambhunath Stupa. PTI SBP GSP AKJ GSP