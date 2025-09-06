CJI Gavai visits Lumbini, birthplace of Lord Buddha

Kathmandu, Sep 6 (PTI) Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Saturday visited Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha.

Gavai, who is in Nepal on a four-day visit, was welcomed by the Vice Chairman of the Lumbini Development Trust Lharkyal Lama upon his arrival.

While in Lumbini, he visited the Mayadevi Temple complex and recited sacred hymns.

Gavai also lit a lamp, wishing for world peace, human welfare, and deeper friendly ties between India and Nepal, according to Indian Embassy sources here.

The chief justice arrived in Kathmandu on Thursday to address the 'Nepal-India Judicial Dialogue on Justice Sector Reforms’ organised by the Supreme Court in Kathmandu.

Gavai delivered a keynote speech at the dialogue on Friday and met his Nepalese counterpart Prakash Man Singh Raut the same day.

He will return to India on Sunday.