Clashes at Hindu temple in Canada, Trudeau says unacceptable

Ottawa, Nov 4 (PTI) Protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at a Hindu temple in Brampton, triggering condemnation by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who said every Canadian has the right to practise their faith freely and safely.

On Sunday, Peel Regional Police said that a protest occurred at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton and unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show demonstrators holding banners in support of Khalistan, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The videos showed fist fights and people striking each other with poles on what appears to be the grounds surrounding the Hindu Sabha Mandir temple, the report added.

Taking to X, Trudeau thanked the local authorities for the swift response to protect the community and probe this incident.

"The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident," Trudeau said in a post on X on Monday.

Meanwhile, the High Commission of India in Ottawa also issued a strong statement on Monday condemning the recent attack on Brampton’s Hindu Sabha temple by "anti-India" elements.

This incident disrupted a consular event co-organised by the Hindu Sabha Mandir and the Indian consulate.

In its statement, the High Commission remarked, “We have seen violent disruption today (November 3), orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organised with the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, near Toronto.” Peel Regional Police said on X Sunday afternoon that they were aware of the protest taking place at the Hindu Sabha Mandir, and had increased its presence at the temple to maintain public order and safety.

"We respect the right to protest in a peaceful and safe manner but will not tolerate violence and criminal acts," Chief Nishan Duraiappah posted on X Sunday after the videos began circulating.

"Those that do participate in this activity will be pursued, arrested and charged." Peel police told CBC Toronto no arrests were made at the temple Sunday.

Police did not provide further details about the social media videos, what happened or whether any complaints were filed.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown condemned the violence in a post on X Sunday afternoon, saying those responsible should be punished to the greatest extent of the law.

"I am disappointed to hear about acts of violence outside of the Hindu Sabha," he said."Religious freedom is a foundational value in Canada. Everyone should feel safe in their place of worship." The recent attack on the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton witnessed widespread condemnation by Canadian politicians, including opposition leader Pierre Poilievre.

"Completely unacceptable to see violence targeting worshippers at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today. All Canadians should be free to practice their faith in peace. Conservatives condemn this violence unequivocally. I will unite our people and end the chaos," Poilievre said on X.

Premier Doug Ford praised police for their “quick response,” adding that the incident is “completely unacceptable and must be condemned.

"No one should feel unsafe at their place of worship,” he wrote on X.

The statement further added, "We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organised in the first place. Despite these efforts by anti-India elements, our Consulate was able to issue more than 1000 life certificates to the Indian and Canadian applicants..." The relations between India and Canada came under severe strain following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd".

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity. PTI AMS