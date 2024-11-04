Clashes at Hindu temple in Canada, Trudeau says 'unacceptable'

Ottawa, Nov 4 (PTI) Protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at a Hindu temple in Brampton, triggering condemnation by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who said every Canadian has the right to practise their faith freely and safely.

On Sunday, Peel Regional Police said that a protest occurred at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton and unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show demonstrators holding banners in support of Khalistan, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The videos showed fist fights and people striking each other with poles on what appears to be the grounds surrounding the Hindu Sabha Mandir temple, the report added.

Taking to X, Trudeau thanked the local authorities for the swift response to protect the community and probe this incident.

"The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident," Trudeau said in a post on X on Monday.

India condemned the attack with an expectation that those indulging in violence "will be prosecuted".

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that New Delhi remains "deeply concerned" about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada.

"We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario yesterday. We call on the government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was quoted as saying in the statement.

"We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted," he said.

The High Commission of India in Ottawa also issued a strong statement on Monday condemning the recent attack on Brampton’s Hindu Sabha temple by "anti-India" elements.

This incident disrupted a consular event co-organised by the Hindu Sabha Mandir and the Indian consulate.

In its statement, the High Commission remarked, “We have seen violent disruption today (November 3), orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organised with the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, near Toronto.” The statement further added, "We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organised in the first place. Despite these efforts by anti-India elements, our Consulate was able to issue more than 1000 life certificates to the Indian and Canadian applicants..." Peel Regional Police said on X Sunday afternoon that they were aware of the protest taking place at the Hindu Sabha Mandir, and had increased its presence at the temple to maintain public order and safety.

"We respect the right to protest in a peaceful and safe manner but will not tolerate violence and criminal acts," Chief Nishan Duraiappah posted on X Sunday after the videos began circulating.

"Those that do participate in this activity will be pursued, arrested and charged." Peel police told CBC Toronto no arrests were made at the temple Sunday.

Police did not provide further details about the social media videos, what happened or whether any complaints were filed.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown condemned the violence in a post on X Sunday afternoon, saying those responsible should be punished to the greatest extent of the law.

"I am disappointed to hear about acts of violence outside of the Hindu Sabha," he said."Religious freedom is a foundational value in Canada. Everyone should feel safe in their place of worship." The recent attack on the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton witnessed widespread condemnation by Canadian politicians, including opposition leader Pierre Poilievre.

"Completely unacceptable to see violence targeting worshippers at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today. All Canadians should be free to practice their faith in peace. Conservatives condemn this violence unequivocally. I will unite our people and end the chaos," Poilievre said on X.

Premier Doug Ford praised police for their “quick response,” adding that the incident is “completely unacceptable and must be condemned.

"No one should feel unsafe at their place of worship,” he wrote on X.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), a grassroots level advocacy organisation dedicated to improving the understanding of Hinduism in North America and matters impacting the Hindu community, in a post on X vehemently condemned "this brazen attack by Khalistanis on Hindu-Canadian devotees within the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton".

"This exposes just how deep and unchecked Khalistani extremism runs in Canada. On a Diwali weekend no less, when Hindus are celebrating the triumph of knowledge over ignorance and good over evil, we witnessed violent attacks at a Hindu mandir. But, of course, any Hindu who dares to question or resist this is swiftly branded an 'Indian agent', accused of engaging in so-called 'transnational repression',” it said.

"And yet", the CoHNA said, Canadian police "shies away from naming the culprits while media and academics churn out essays valorising terrorists as 'activists' and dismiss #Hinduphobia as a figment of imagination".

Under the guise of “freedom of expression,” Canada continues to hand extremists a free pass, while Hindu Canadians are left to fend for themselves, it said.

"This is the reality for Hindu Canadians — gaslit, ignored, and expected to endure," the CoHNA said.

Condemning the violence, Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya in a post on X said a "red line has been crossed" by Khalistani extremists.

Sharing a video of the attack, the Indian-origin lawmaker said, "A red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists today. The attack by Khalistanis on the Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton shows how deep and brazen has Khalistani violent extremism has become in Canada." "I begin to feel that there is a small grain of truth in the reports that in addition to Canadian political apparatus, Khalistanis have effectively infiltrated into our law enforcement agencies. No wonder that under the 'freedom of expression' Khalistani extremists are getting a free pass in Canada. As I have been saying for long, Hindu-Canadians, for the security and safety of our community, need to step up and asserts their rights and hold politicians accountable," he said.

The relations between India and Canada came under severe strain following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd".

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity. PTI AMS SCY SCY