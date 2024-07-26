Clear air turbulence expected to become more common due to climate change, study finds

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Between 1980 and 2021, instances of planes experiencing clear air turbulence increased by 60-155 per cent across regions in the Northern Hemisphere, according to a new research.

As climate warms, researchers cautioned that the "invisible, unpredictable" form of air turbulence is expected to occur more often in most northern mid-latitude regions, thereby impacting aviation.

Clear air turbulence is seen to happen near fast-moving, west-to-east air currents, or 'jet streams', in the upper troposphere -- the region in the Earth's atmosphere where commercial planes fly, about 10-12 km or 32,000-39,000 feet above ground.

Planes passing through such jet streams can experience "spikes of volatile, upwards-moving air" called vertical wind shear, thereby causing turbulence.

The researchers, led by those at the University of Reading, UK, explained that in a warmer climate, energy in the atmosphere will be more, thereby increasing the speed of jet streams and the number of vertical wind shears.

This meant that with each degree of global warming, the likelihood of planes encountering clear air turbulence will increase, they said.

Their analysis of atmospheric data, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres, showed that between 1980 and 2021, moderate-to-severe clear air turbulence increased by 60-155 per cent over North Africa, East Asia, the Middle East, the North Atlantic and the North Pacific.

Planes could expect to experience moderate-to-severe clear air turbulence roughly 7.5 per cent of the time in the Northern Hemisphere -- the current rate being about one per cent, they said.

Clear air turbulence also hits an aircraft unexpectedly, as unlike other, more obvious forms of turbulence -- such as that due to flying through a thunderstorm or over a mountain range, this form is not easily detected and thus, harder to be avoided, the researchers said.

Their analysis also suggested that clear air turbulence will increase in most regions affected by the jet streams, especially over North Africa, East Asia and the Middle East.

The invisible form of air turbulence is presently most frequent over East Asia, where the subtropical jet stream is the strongest, the authors said, citing recent examples of such instances on Singapore Airlines and Air Europa flights.

In May, a Singapore Airlines flight experienced sudden severe turbulence while flying over the Irrawaddy Basin in Myanmar. One passenger died and dozens were injured aboard the plane that was headed to Singapore from London.

The turbulence was attributed to rapid changes in gravitational forces occurring over a span of 4.6 seconds, resulting in the flight dropping by 178 feet (over 50 metres) in altitude. The plane was said to be flying near an area of developing storms, at a cruise altitude of 37,000 feet south of Myanmar.

In early July, an Air Europa flight had to make an emergency landing at a Brazilian airport following strong turbulence. It was headed to Montevideo, Uruguay from Madrid, Spain, according to a statement by the airline.

The plane dropped about 400 metres in the air at a speed of 1,000 km an hour, according to a CNN report.